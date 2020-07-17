Malappuram records 42 more cases

Forty-two persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Malappuram district on Thursday. District authorities said eight of them had contracted the disease through local transmission, and the source of infection in four cases could not be located.

While 29 were imported cases from abroad, five persons had returned from other States.

District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan said those who had come in contact with the newly infected persons should go into quarantine at their homes. Those who do not have home quarantine facility can seek the government facility provided at COVID care centres.

He said that district control centre could be contacted at 0483 2737858, 2737857, 2733251, 2733252, 2733253.

The total number of COVID-19 infected persons currently under treatment in the district rose to 572 on Thursday. The number of persons who recovered from infection on Thursday was 37.

More than 42,500 people are currently quarantined in the district.

In Palakkad

Twenty-five persons, including three children, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Palakkad district on Thursday.

District Collector D. Balamurali said most of them were returnees from the UAE. While nine had returned from other States, 16 had come back from abroad.

As many as 72 people recovered from the disease on Thursday, taking the total number of infected persons under treatment in Palakkad to 217.

Two people from the district are being treated at the Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri, three at the Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam, two at the Idukki hospital and one at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kannur.

In Kozhikode

It looks like COVID-19 is spreading to more areas in Kozhikode where small clusters of infection are being formed now even as 33 people were declared tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Thursday.

At least one third of them are through local transmission and the sources of some others are not known. Among the newly infected patients, there are two jawans of the Border Security Force from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh who reached the Nadapuram camp a couple of days ago. They are right now at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, and the first-line treatment centre at the Lakshadweep Guest House.

According to a release, the patients are from Kundayithodu, Kallayi, Meenchanda, Omassery, Koodaranhi, Puthuppady, Kizhakkoth, Puthiyangadi, Koduvally, Nadapuram, Vanimel, Kunnummal, Changaroth, Azhiyoor, Keezhariyoor, Chelavoor, Kavilumpara, Perambra, Thiruvalloor, and Purameri. Five of the fresh cases are from Kavilumpara. Areas such as Thooneri, Vanimel and Nadapuram in Vadakara taluk continue to report local transmission of the infection.Ten others were cured of the infection.

In Thrissur

Thrissur recorded 32 COVID-19 cases, including nine through local transmission, on Thursday.

Two workers at a private hospital at Cherpu contracted the disease from a COVID-19 patient who underwent surgery recently. Two women at Arimbur contracted the disease from a woman who died of COVID-19 recently.

One person, who was in contact with a Corporation worker who had tested positive earlier, got infected. A woman from Kottamangalam contracted the disease from her husband who returned from Uzbekistan. A 29-year-old woman at Kunnamkulam and a man, who was in contact with an airport worker, too have tested positive.

A worker at Kerala Solvent Extractions, Irinjalakuda, was tested positive in an antigen test.

The samples of a man who died at his house in Guruvayur on Wednesday have also tested positive. Aneesh, an air cargo worker at Chennai, had reached home on June 24. As many as 259 patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals in the district. There are 13,982 people under observation.

The District Collector has declared Division 35 of Guruvayur municipality, Wards 5 and 7 of Velukkara grama panchayat, and Ward 1 of Chovvannur grama panchayat as containment zones.

In Kannur

In Kannur, 23 more people tested positive on Thursday.

According to District Collector T.V. Subhash, four came from abroad, 11 from other States while eight persons were infected through contact. Two patients who were undergoing treatment were discharged.

Those who arrived from abroad are residents of Mayyil, Mangattidam, Keezhallur and Payyanur, while those who arrived from other States are natives of Kannur, Cherupuzha, Mokeri, Chokli, Panoor, Thripangottur, Thalassery and Kunnothuparambu.

The total number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the district reached 818. As many as 465 have been discharged from hospitals. There are 24,568 people under observation in the district.

The District Collector declared seven more containment zones in the district and ordered the complete closure of Ward 30 of Panur municipality.

A 25-year-old man who died in Kannur was found positive for SARS-CoV-2 after his test result came on Thursday.

Kizhakkedath Saleeq, a native of Kariyad, was brought dead to the hospital on July 13. He had returned from Ahmedabad about one-and-a-half months ago and had completed his quarantine period.

According to the Health Department, he was reportedly suffering from stomach pain and diarrhoea and had taken homoeopathy treatment. The prima facie report suggests unscientific treatment methods as the reason for his death.

In Kasaragod

In Kasaragod, 18 more people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Thursday.

According to District Medical Officer A.V. Ramdas, 11 patients contracted the disease through contact, while four people arrived from abroad and three came from other States.

Those who were infected through contact include residents of Manjeswaram panchayat, Madhur panchayat, Chemmanad panchayat, Panathadi panchayat and seven people from Mangalpadi.

Those who arrived from other states include a resident of Kallar panchayat and two of Kumbala panchayat. Those who arrived from abroad are residents of Chengala panchayat, Pallikkara panchayat, Ajanur panchayat and Mangalpadi panchayat.

There are 6,246 people under observation in the district. Twenty-three people were discharged from hospital after treatment.

In the wake of increasing cases, District Collector D. Sajith Babu said the operation of public transport would be restricted in the district from Thursday. However, there would be no ban on public transport, he clarified.

The Collector said although KSRTC and private buses may be operated in the district, they will not be allowed to park or pick up passengers in containment zones. Autorickshaws and taxis will also not be allowed in containment zones.

In Wayanad

The district on Thursday reported 13 more cases of COVID-19, taking the number of cases reported in the district to 214. Four patients arrived from abroad and nine from other States, including a 10-year-old boy from Karnataka.

They were admitted to the District Hospital at Mananthavady. Meanwhile, a 50-year-old man at Aranappara near Tholpetty, who had been undergoing treatment was discharged after being tested negative. As many as 3,667 persons are under observation.

(With inputs from Palakkad, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod, Thrissur and Wayanad bureaus)