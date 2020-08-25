Malappuram records 169 fresh cases

158 persons contract the virus through local transmission

Malappuram district saw 169 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, and 158 of them were found to have been infected through local transmission. The source of infection in 12 cases could not be identified. They include four health workers.

While four cases came from other States, seven came from abroad. There were 116 recoveries in Malappuram on Monday. The number of infected persons currently under treatment shot up to 2,947 in the district. Over 43,000 people continue to be in quarantine.

In Palakkad

Ninety-nine persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Palakkad district on Monday. They included one person each from Malappuram and Thrissur.

District medical officials said 60 of them contracted the infection through local transmission, 13 came from other States and 14 from abroad. The source of infection in 12 cases could not be traced.

The officials said 120 persons recovered from the disease in the district on Monday. There are 621 cases currently under treatment. Nearly 13,000 remain in quarantine.

In Kannur

In Kannur, 76 persons tested positive for the virus on Monday, and 65 of them contracted the disease through contact, while 11 came from other States. This brings the total number of cases in the district to 2,794. As many as 1,882 recovered. As many as 10,059 people are under observation.

In Kasaragod

In Kasaragod, 118 persons tested positive for the virus. With this, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the district stands at 4,094. The number of patients who recovered stands at 2,980.

In Thrissur

As many as 46 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Thrissur district on Monday. While there are 940 active cases in the district, 62 recovered from the disease on Monday. Meanwhile, 43 persons from Thrissur are undergoing treatment in various districts. So far, 3,223 cases have been reported from the district.

Of the positive cases reported on Monday, 42 contracted the virus through contact. The source of infection in four persons is not known. In all, 9,202 people are under observation.

Thrissur Corporation Division 45; Chelakkara grama panchayat wards 2 and 5, and Erumappetty grama panchayat Ward No. 9 were declared as containment zones.

In Wayanad

As many as 20 persons tested positive for the virus in Wayanad district on Monday. Of the new cases, 18 contracted the virus through local transmission. While one person came from abroad, the other returned from Karnataka.

There were 25 recoveries in the district on the day. As many as 250 persons are under treatment in the district.

(With inputs from Palakkad, Kannur, Kasaragod, Thrissur and Wayanad bureaus)