Kerala

Malappuram Collector Premkumar assumes office

The new District Collector of Malappuram, V.R. Premkumar, assumed office here on Friday. He replaced K. Gopalakrishnan, who has been posted as Director of the Employment and Training Department.

Requesting the support of the people and their representatives, Mr. Premkumar said that special thrust would be given to the district’s development and welfare activities even when giving importance to the

fight against COVID-19.

He held discussions with different department heads and officials.

District Development Commissioner S. Premkrishnan, Sub-Collectors Sreedhanya Suresh and Suraj Shaji, Assistant Collector Safna Nasiruddin, Additional District Magistrate N.M. Meharali, Deputy

Collectors M.C. Rejil, K. Lata, G.S. Rodhesh, P.N. Purushothaman, J.O. Arun, and S. Harikumar, and tahsildars of the district attended the meeting.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 11, 2021 9:49:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/malappuram-collector-premkumar-assumes-office/article36406636.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY