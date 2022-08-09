Malampuzha dam sluice shutters raised

Six dams and a regulator in Palakkad district continued to discharge water on Tuesday though rain kept away by and large on the day. The sluice shutters of the Malampuzha dam were raised to 80 cm on Tuesday afternoon.

Three of shutters of the Kanhirapuzha dam were opened by 1 m. Three of the six spillways of the Mangalam dam were raised by 80 cm, and the other three by 25 cm. Three spillway shutters of the Pothundi dam were raised by 40 cm. One of the shutters of the Chulliyar dam was raised by 5 cm, while the river sluice shutter of the Shiruvani dam was raised by 170 cm.

The Moolathara regulator opened six of its 19 shutters. When shutters 2, 3, 4 and 18 were raised by 40 cm, shutters 9 and 10 were raised by 30 cm.

Meanwhile, the Aliyar dam in Tamil Nadu continued to discharge water through 11 of its sluices, raising the shutters by 21 cm.