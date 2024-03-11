Malabar Milma ventures into farm tourism

March 11, 2024 07:55 am | Updated 07:55 am IST - Kozhikode

The Malabar regional unit of Milma is stepping into the farm tourism sector to explore the tourism potential of dairies under it as well as to attract more people to the dairy farming sector. Opening the new venture in Kozhikode on Sunday, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas extended the complete cooperation of the Tourism department to the venture.

The farm tourism project is being implemented by the Malabar Rural Development Foundation, a sister concern of the Milma Malabar union. The Milma dairy in Wayanad, other dairy farms and tourist destinations in the region are being incorporated into the project. Tourists will be provided a package that consists of pick-up and drop from railway station or airport or pre-scheduled centres, food, travel and accommodation. They will be familiarised with the working of the dairy sector and the method of producing quality milk. At present, the project is being implemented only in Wayanad district, but may be extended to other districts in future.

Awards were given away to various dairy units that performed well. Milma Chairman K.S. Mani presided over the event.