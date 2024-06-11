GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Making LP students attend school for 220 days unscientific: MP

inaugurates KPSTA protest to Directorate of General Education

Published - June 11, 2024 10:47 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Benny Behanan, MP,  inaugurating a  dharna  organised by the Kerala Pradesh School Teachers’ Association to the Directorate of General Education in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday seeking revision of the school academic calendar among other issues.

The government decision to get lower primary students to attend school for 220 days, including Saturdays, was unscientific and would put an immense burden on them, Benny Behanan, MP, has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating a march and dharna organised by the Kerala Pradesh School Teachers’ Association (KPSTA) to the Directorate of General Education seeking revision of the school academic calendar and addressing the issue of higher secondary teacher transfer here on Tuesday.

Mr. Behanan alleged that the Right to Education Act was being ignored by the government.

School education reforms introduced without scientific study or understanding students’ psychology would destroy public education. Hundreds of teacher posts were lying vacant. School were not able to function effectively in the absence of head teachers. A cut in midday meal scheme rates was choking schools financially. The number of students taking admission to public schools was decreasing every year.

KPSTA State president K. Abdul Majeed presided. All India Primary Teachers’ Federation national treasurer P. Harigovindan, KPSTA general secretary P.K. Aravindan, treasurer Vattapara Anil Kumar and other office-bearers spoke.

