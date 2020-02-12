Major reshuffle of IAS officers

In a major reshuffle of senior IAS officers, the Additional Chief Secretary, Local Self-Government Department (LSGD), T.K. Jose has been shifted to the Public Works Department.

Principal Secretary, Local Self-Government Department (Rural), Saradha Muralidharan has been posted as the Principal Secretary, LSGD, in place of Mr. Jose.

The Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan decided to post Principal Secretary, Planning and Economic Affairs, A. Jayatilak as the Principal Secretary, Power. Dr. Jayatilak will hold all the additional posts held by him, excluding the post of Principal Secretary, PWD.

Resident Commissioner of Kerala House Puneet Kumar will be the new Principal Secretary, SC/ST Development. Mr. Kumar will also hold additional charge of the Principal Secretary, Industries (II).

Sanjay Garg, who is the Principal Secretary, SC/ST Development, has been posted as the Resident Commissioner, Kerala House.

Secretary of Power B. Ashok has been posted as the Secretary, Water Resources. Dr. Ashok will also hold additional charge of the Managing Director, Kerala Water Authority. IPS officer Vikramjit Singh, who is returning after Central deputation, has been posted as Deputy Managing Director, Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

Mr. Singh will also hold the additional charge of Chief Operating Officer, Kerala Infrastructure Fund Management Limited, till a regular CEO is appointed, according to the CMO. Additional Chief Secretary, Finance, Rajesh Kumar Singh has been made a member of the Sixth Finance Commission. He succeeds Manoj Joshi who has gone on Central deputation.