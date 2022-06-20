Mahila Morcha stages CM’s mock trial
Activists of the Mahila Morcha conducted a mock trial of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in front of the District Collectorate here on Monday.
The mock trial was in protest against the alleged involvement of the Chief Minister and his family in the diplomatic channel gold smuggling case. The protesters demanded that Mr. Vijayan step down and face trial.
BJP district president Ravi Thelath inaugurated the mock public trial. Mahila Morcha district president Deepa Puzhakkal presided over the function. Morcha district vice presidents Ajita Aravindan and Aswati Guptakumar, district general secretaries Mallika and Sunita Chandrasekharan, and BJP district general secretary B. Rathees spoke.
