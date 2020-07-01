Mahesan’s death: Vellappally aide questioned

The Mararikulam police on Wednesday interrogated K.L. Ashokan, an aide to Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan, in connection with the death of SNDP Yogam Kanichukulangara union secretary K.K. Mahesan.
Mahesan, a former aide to Mr. Natesan, allegedly ended his life. His was found dead hanging inside the union office at Kanichukulangara on June 24. The investigation is led by Mararikulam Circle Inspector S. Rajesh.
Officials said Ashokan was questioned for over three hours. The investigation team also recorded the statements of Kanichukulangara Devaswom manager and a couple of others. Mr. Natesan would be questioned on Thursday in connection with the case.
Mahesan’s kin have demanded a probe into the role of Yogam leaders and others that forced him to take the extreme step.
Meanwhile, a note allegedly written by Mahesan and found pasted on the wall of the office room where he was found dead was leaked to the media. The note contains the names of Mr. Natesan and Mr. Ashokan.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath