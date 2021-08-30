Kerala

Mahe bans single-use plastic bags

The Mahe Regional Task Force, in collaboration with traders and other organisations in the Mahe region, has decided to completely eliminate single-use plastic bags. This is in accordance with an action plan prepared by the Central Pollution Control Board and the Puducherry government.

The decision was taken to ban plastic products below 100 microns in the Mahe region from September 1 and to phase out their use by 2022. However, the implementation of the ban will take effect from September 16 at the request of the Merchants’ Association.

The special squad formed to enforce the ban will inspect all shops and businesses from September 16 and take strict action against violators, including imposition of fines. The Administrator requested the public to cooperate with the government by making use of cloth bags a habit instead of plastic ones.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 30, 2021 10:24:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/mahe-bans-single-use-plastic-bags/article36190797.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY