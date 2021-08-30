Mahe bans single-use plastic bags

The Mahe Regional Task Force, in collaboration with traders and other organisations in the Mahe region, has decided to completely eliminate single-use plastic bags. This is in accordance with an action plan prepared by the Central Pollution Control Board and the Puducherry government.

The decision was taken to ban plastic products below 100 microns in the Mahe region from September 1 and to phase out their use by 2022. However, the implementation of the ban will take effect from September 16 at the request of the Merchants’ Association.

The special squad formed to enforce the ban will inspect all shops and businesses from September 16 and take strict action against violators, including imposition of fines. The Administrator requested the public to cooperate with the government by making use of cloth bags a habit instead of plastic ones.