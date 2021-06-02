Mahatma Gandhi University to offer online degree, PG courses

100% online programmes likely to begin by July-August

Mahatma Gandhi University will soon launch online degree programmes.

The university became eligible for offering the online degree courses as it figures in the top 100 higher educational institutions under the National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF). “Mahatma Gandhi University is ranked 30 among the top 100 higher educational institutions as per the NIRF. The University Grants Commission has given permission to the first 100 institutes to start the online degree programmes,” said Sabu Thomas, Vice Chancellor.

The university has proposed undergraduate programmes in commerce and business administration and a postgraduate course (MCom) in the online mode. “We are hopeful of launching the 100% online degree programmes by July-August. The courses will have an end-to-end digital approach,” pointed out Robinet Jacob, Director of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell, and Professor, School of Tourism Studies.

On a par with regular courses

The online degree programmes will be offered as per the provisions under the UGC (Open and Distance Learning and Online programmes) Regulations, 2020. “The BSc course in Programming and Data Science being offered by Indian Institute of Technology - Madras is one such example. The online degree programmes are treated on a par with the regular courses offered in the traditional mode,” said Prof. Jacob.

The university will offer its online degree programmes under its Centre for Online Education. The courses will be made available through the university’s own digital platform. The academic sessions will consist of lectures by experts and interactive sessions. Students will have to take up short-term projects and other assignments online.

Exams

The examinations will be held in the proctored mode and in tune with the UGC norms.

The courses will be open to candidates meeting the basic qualifications prescribed by the university. Working professionals in various sectors who wish to enhance their learning skills can also enrol for the online programmes, according to the university authorities.