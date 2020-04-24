Kerala

Madrasa teacher uses lockdown time to dig well

Sayed Muthukoya Thangal near the well he dug at his house at Urangattiri in Malappuram.

Sayed Muthukoya Thangal near the well he dug at his house at Urangattiri in Malappuram.  

He had postponed it for long because of lack of money to hire workers

While people are engaged in various activities staying at home during the lockdown period, a madrasa teacher at Urangattiri near Areekode made use of his time by digging up a well all alone.

Sayed Muthukoya Thangal, president of the Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS) Poovathikkal unit, said he made the best of the lockdown period by digging up the well that he had postponed for long because of lack of money.

Mr. Thangal said he did not have the resources to hire workers to dig the well as he was making a living with the scanty wages he earned by teaching at a madrasa.

His friends with the SYS, including Sayed Pookoya Thangal and Sayed Hashim Koya Thangal, came forward to help him finish the well. It took two weeks for Mr. Thangal and his friends to complete the work.

