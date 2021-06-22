Madin Academy offers help to tribal children

Hamlet likely to get electricity connection in a week

Madin Academy here on Tuesday came forward to help the three forlorn tribal families living at Suprikkat colony in Thottappally forest area on top of Kakkadampoyil hills.

As a first step, the academy offered a TV set to address the online learning issue of the children at the hamlet. Madin Academy chairman Sayed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari handed over the TV set to a group of social workers here on Tuesday.

The Hindu on Tuesday had reported the plight of the tribal families, especially their children without any access to online schooling. “We spoke to the forest authorities and decided to install a TV at the hamlet. Providing facilities for the education of the little children is our number-one objective,” said Mr. Bukhari. He said Madin would provide food kits to the families every month. “We are also willing to build safer houses for them where they live. We will work on it soon,” he said.

Mr. Bukhari also expressed his willingness to lend educational support to tribal children in other parts of the district who do not have access to online classes.

When Madin Academy offered a TV set, a philanthropist in the Motor Vehicles Department sponsored the connectivity expenses. He offered funds for the antenna. “The KSEB has offered to provide connection as soon as we build a shed for the online study of the children,” said Greeshma Praveen, Chaliyar panchayat councillor. She said it would be ready in a week.

Although the KSEB had brought power lines to the colony several years ago, no connection was given to the hamlet so far. The line that broke in the 2018 floods had remained unrepaired until last week. However, the power supply to some private resorts functioning in the forest had been restored within days after the flood.

KSEB sources said that the lines had remained unrepaired as it was uncharged. “We would have repaired it soon had there been power supply through it and had there been any demand for power,” said a senior KSEB official seeking anonymity.