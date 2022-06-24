Madappally United trailer released
The trailer of Malayalam sports-based children’s film Madappally United was released on World Olympic Day on Thursday. Journalist Sushant Mehta and celebrities from both the Hindi and Malayalam film industries released the trailer. The film that features debutantes from Madappally Government School also has prominent Malayalam actors. The film is all set for its pan India release in July. The trailer can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IZL7cuLrJOc
