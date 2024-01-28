GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Machinery Expo logo launched

January 28, 2024 01:57 am | Updated 01:57 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The logo of Machinery Expo 2024, organised by Kerala Industries and Commerce department from February 10 to 13 was launched here on Saturday by Law, Industries and Coir Minister P. Rajeev. The 6th edition of the Machinery Expo is being held at the KINFRA International Exhibition Cum Convention Centre, Kakkanad, said a press release here.

General Manager and Expo Organising Committee Convener Najeeb P. A., District Industries Centre, and Assistant Director Pranab G. were present during the logo launch. The Machinery Expo 2024 aims to showcase state-of-the-art technologies and manufacturing solutions for the promotion of micro, small and medium enterprises.

The latest trends will be on display with an emphasis on machine tools, automation technologies, CNC machines and systems and other advanced processing and packaging machinery for various sectors.

