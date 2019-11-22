MACFAST to host international meet

The Mar Athanasios College for Advanced Studies Thiruvalla (MACFAST) will host a three-day international conference on advances in food and industrial biotechnology, Biospectrum-2019, at the college from November 24 to 26.

In a statement here on Friday, Principal Fr. Cherian J. Kottayil said the conference would be organised in association with the Biotech Research Society India (BRSI), Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Information Resources NISCAIR (NISCAIR), AMITY University and Centre for Energy and Environmental Sustainability.

The meet is aimed at bringing together leading academics, scientists and research scholars to share and discuss recent innovations in the field of food and biotechnology.

It would also provide a primer interdisciplinary platform for researchers and educators to present and discuss the most recent innovations, trends and concerns and practical challenges encountered and the solutions adopted in their research field.

Metropolitan Archbishop of Thiruvalla Thomas Mar Koorilos will formally inaugurate the event at the college at 9 a.m. on November 25.

Scientists such as Ashok Pandey from CSIR-IITR in Lucknow, Zhongfang from Lei University of Tsukuba in Japan, and P. Pushpagadan from Amity University will also address the inaugural function.

Entry for this public lecture is free for college students and for registration and more details, contact programme committee convener and departmental head, Biju Dharmapalan on 9447121718.