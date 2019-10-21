LSGs’ role in education, health sectors hailed

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said local bodies had a crucial role to play in the development of the country.

Inaugurating the Chengalayi grama panchayat office building here on Sunday, he said local bodies had scripted a new chapter and gained the attention of other States through effective execution of projects. People’s planning is a case in point, he added.

Mr. Vijayan observed that local bodies had been instrumental in projects such as Complete Literacy Mission and Life Mission. Their involvement in education and health sectors is also laudable, he noted.

The Chief Minister said the government was implementing path-breaking programmes for public schools. They are being raised to international standards with over 45,000 hi-tech classrooms.

The government aims to convert all Primary Health Centres to Family Health Centres with the support of local bodies. Family Health Centres have sufficient number of doctors today, he noted. The new building was constructed at a cost of ₹2 crore. It houses the offices of Kudumbashree, ICDS, NREGA, and LSGD engineering division, a mini-conference hall and a public meeting hall. K.C. Joseph, MLA, presided over the function. District Panchayat President K.V. Sumesh was the chief guest.