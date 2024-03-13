GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

LS polls: Training for district officials held in Kollam

March 13, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

In the run up to the General elections, the district administration in Kollam has undertaken training of its officials beginning with the introduction of election apps – which are devised by the Election Commission of India as well as the Union government.

District Collector N. Devidas, who is also the District Election Officer, said on March 13 (Wednesday) that the first phase of the training aims to ensure a seamless election process and the plan is to prepare the officials before the announcement of the election dates. Apps such as Voter Helpline, Citizen Vigilance (cVIGIL), e-SMS, Suvidha, Voter Turnout, Nodal, EVM Management System, Saksham, Candidate Encore, Service Voter Registration, Counting-Result, Expenditure Monitoring, Income Card, RTI, National Grievance Service along with the Scrutiny, Affidavit and Permission systems were introduced to the officials.

The District Returning Officer and Assistant Returning Officer were present while National Informatics Centre district officer G.G. George and IT superintendent Santosh Kumar were the trainers.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.