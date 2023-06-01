HamberMenu
Loyola School opens its doors to girls

June 01, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Girl students at Loyola School.

Girl students at Loyola School.

Loyola School, Sreekaryam, is no longer a male bastion. But for a brief period during its inception, the school has never had a girl student. All that changed when in a first in its over six-decade-long history, the school admitted girls in the new academic year. On Thursday, 120 girls joined the school’s higher secondary wing across the ISC and the CBSE streams, marking a new chapter in its history.

The freshers were given a warm welcome by teachers and fellow students. A majority of the girls are in the CBSE stream.

Loyola, established in 1961 at Sreekaryam, has a reputation as a prominent boys’ school. Its students have reached the highest echelons in various professions. The school for boys took the step towards becoming a co-educational institution to realise the idea of gender equality.

The school Pravesanolsavam was inaugurated by Central University former ViceChancellor G. Gopakumar.

School Principals Fr. Salvin Augustine S.J. and Fr. Roy Alex S.J. and Loyola College vice-principal Sabu Maryanad were present.

