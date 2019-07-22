Low-lying areas of Kuttanad flooded

The torrential downpour in Alappuzha and neighbouring districts over the past few days has flooded low-lying areas of Kuttanad taluk on Monday.

Water from overflowing rivers and canals entered houses in Edathua, Thalavadi, Thakazhi and Muttar.

Several roads in the region have been remaining submerged.

The district administration has declared a holiday for educational institutions, except professional colleges, in Kuttanad taluk on Tuesday.

Monitoring situation

Officials said that they were closely monitoring the situation and keeping an eye on water levels in various rivers in Kuttanad following an increase in the flow of water from the eastern side.

Sand removed

The Irrigation Department has completed removing sand from the Thottappally estuary to ensure smooth flow of water from Kuttanad region.

District Collector Adeela Abdulla said that work on widening the channel was progressing.

Dr. Abdulla visited a relief camp at Kattoor.

Meanwhile, the administration has opened a camp at Kanichukulangara. Officials said that six members of a family had been shifted there.

The administration opened two rehabilitation camps in Arattupuzha and Kattoor on Friday night following severe sea erosion in the area.

Officials added that 288 people belonging to 72 fflood-hit amilies had been shifted to three relief camps in the district as on Monday evening.