Loud audio system in vehicles not legal: Kerala High Court

Court order in suo motu case after accidents

The Kerala High Court on Monday held that the use of high-power audio systems with multiple boosters, power amplifiers, speakers and sub-woofers producing loud noise in motor vehicles is legally impermissible.

The court observed that the loud sound produced by such audio systems with a rating of several thousand watts PMPO (peak music power output) would not only impair the hearing of the driver and the passengers but also cause distraction to other drivers and road users. The court passed the order in a suo motu case initiated in the wake of road accidents.

The court asked the Transport Commissioner to publish the WhatsApp number of the Enforcement Officer in each district, in print and visual media, and also on the official website of the Motor Vehicle department to enable the road users to bring to the notice of the concerned enforcement officers violations of the safety standards by vehicles.