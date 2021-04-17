Lokame Tharavadu to have soft opening today

Contemporary art exhibition will feature 266 Malayali artists

After the initial delay, Lokame Tharavadu (The world is one family), a contemporary art exhibition featuring 266 Malayali artists, will have a soft opening at 6 p.m. on April 18. Considering the pandemic situation, the entry to the event to be held at the New Model Society building here is by invitation , organisers said.

The show will open to the public from Monday. Scheduled to begin on March 15, the event was postponed after district authorities did not grant permission citing the pandemic.

The art show is being organised by the Kochi Biennale Foundation with the support of the Departments of Tourism and Culture and the Alappuzha Heritage Project being implemented under the guidance of Muziris Heritage Project Ltd.

The over two-month event is spread across five heritage venues in Alappuzha — The Kerala State Coir Corporation, New Model Society Building, Port Museum, Eastern Produce Company Ltd, and William Goodacre and Sons Pvt Ltd — and the Durbar Hall Art Gallery in Ernakulam.

Among the creative works on display will be paintings, sculptures, video art, performance, installations, and much more.

The exhibition is part of the government’s efforts to reach out to the art community in these trying times. It is curated by artist and curator Bose Krishnamachari. “This exhibition is an attempt to create a platform for Malayali artists to showcase their recent practices. It will also activate the cultural spaces and institutions of Kerala. Significantly, it raises important questions about migration, home, and belonging. Through this, we are also reconfiguring the idea of home, instead of anchoring it to one place,” says Krishnamachari.

The core idea of the show, the world is one family, is drawn from the verses of the Malayalam poem Ente Gurunathan by Vallathol Narayana Menon, which appeals to the universal spirit of humanity and oneness that resonates well in these times of the pandemic.

Conservation architect Benny Kuriakose says the government is sending out a message that the old buildings are not a liability and they are something to be conserved for the future.

Noushad P.M., Director, Muziris Projects Pvt Ltd, says the Lokame Tharavadu show will add a signature of art and culture to the multi-dimensional Alappuzha Heritage Project.

The show will be conducted adhering to the COVID-19 protocol. Only a limited number of people will be allowed entry in a day, say the organisers.