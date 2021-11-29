Kerala

‘Lokame Tharavadu’ to go on till December 31

Lokame Tharavadu, a contemporary art exhibition conducted by the Kochi Biennale Foundation, has been extended till December 31.

V. Venu, additional chief secretary, Department of Tourism, said the decision to extend the exhibition was taken heeding to the calls of artists. The art show was first inaugurated on April 18 but had to be closed in May considering the rise in COVID-19 cases. It was reopened to the public on August 14 and was supposed to end on September 30 but got extended to November 30.

The show exhibits the works of 267 artists, including 56 women who trace their origins to Kerala, in venues in Alappuzha and Kochi.


