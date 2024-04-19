Lok Sabha polls: myth vs reality register

April 19, 2024 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Voters can visit the ‘Myth vs Reality Register’ of the Election Commission to fact-check information on the Lok Sabha polls.

Part of the Commission’s efforts to safeguard the electoral process from misinformation, the register can be accessed on mythvsreality.eci.gov.in

It has a user-friendly format and covers myths and misinformation concerning the EVMs and VVPAT machines, voters’ lists and services and the conduct of elections.

Continuously updated, it provides information on election-related fake information circulating on social media platforms, busted fakes and also features FAQs on important topics and reference material under different sections.