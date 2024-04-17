GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha polls: Kerala University asked to file report on alleged code of conduct violation

Report sought on a lecture by John Brittas, MP, on ‘Indian democracy: Challenges and Duties’

April 17, 2024 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Election officials have sought a report from the University of Kerala regarding a lecture given by John Brittas, MP, on Wednesday, allegedly in violation of the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls.

The university has been directed by district-level election officials to examine the matter and file a report on whether the model code of conduct has been violated in any manner. University Registrar K. S. Anil Kumar has asked the university’s Joint Registrar and election nodal officer to prepare the report by Thursday.

The Kerala University Employees’ Union had invited Mr. Brittas to deliver the lecture on ‘Indian democracy: Challenges and Duties’ as part of a monthly lecture series.

The university had issued a notice to the Left-leaning union barring it from conducting political meetings that could potentially violate the model code. But the union had gone ahead with the event.

