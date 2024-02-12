Lok Sabha polls: KC(M) fields Thomas Chazhikadan from Kottayam

February 12, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

In line with the decision of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) to allocate the Kottayam parliamentary seat to Kerala Congress (M) [KC(M)], the regional party on Monday officially endorsed its sitting MP, Thomas Chazhikkadan, as the candidate for the upcoming elections.

KC(M) chairman Jose K. Mani announced the unanimous decision to field Mr. Chazhikadan after the party’s steering committee and secretariat held discussions. “The decision to field Mr. Chazhikadan was unanimous as no other names came up for consideration during these meetings,” said Mr. Mani.

Elaborating further, Mr. Mani emphasised Mr. Chazhikadan’s accomplishments, notably his distinction as the first MP from Kerala to achieve 100% utilisation of central funds. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Mr. Chazhikadan, who contested under the United Democratic Front (UDF), secured victory in Kottayam with a substantial margin of 1.06 lakhs.

A seasoned banking professional, Mr. Chazhikadan entered mainstream politics following the untimely demise of his elder brother, Babu Chazhikadan. Currently serving as the vice-chairman of KC(M), he has also represented the Ettumanur assembly seat four times.

As the Kerala Congress, led by P.J. Joseph, prepares to nominate its candidate for the UDF, the Kottayam parliamentary seat is poised for a direct clash between rival Kerala Congress factions after a hiatus of 44 years. While a handful of leaders from the Joseph group have expressed interest in contesting, Francis George, the son of Kerala Congress stalwart K.M. George, has emerged as frontrunner.

Setting the stage for a political showdown, both parties have already intensified efforts to woo the agrarian electorate in central Travancore. Claiming significant influence over the region, including the Kottayam parliamentary seat, the election outcome will significantly impact their standings within their respective coalitions.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, meanwhile, is exploring the option of fielding Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) leader Thushar Vellappally in the seat here. This move is strategically designed to secure a substantial share of Ezhava votes, a pivotal component of their support base, and enhance the front’s electoral prospects in the region.