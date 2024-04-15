Lok Sabha polls: officials asked to ensure arrangements for ‘voting from home’

April 15, 2024 10:28 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Chief Electoral Officer (Kerala) Sanjay Kaul has asked election officials to make sure that voters above the age of 85 years and those in the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category who are eligible for a postal ballot are able to exercise their franchise smoothly.

Mr. Kaul reviewed the elections preparations in the districts of Kannur, Kasaragod, Kozhikode, and Wayanad at a meeting held in Kannur.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has provided the facility of ‘home voting’ for the elderly and PWD voters in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Voters above 85 years of age and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) with 40% benchmark disability can avail the optional home voting facility. According to the Union government, voters in this category have begun casting their votes in States that are going to polls in phase one and two.

Mr. Kaul asked officials to ensure that all voters eligible for the facility are informed beforehand.

They should be informed in advance of the visit of election officials to their homes. Officials have also been directed to keep accurate data on the postal ballots.