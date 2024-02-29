GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha polls: Chief Electoral Officer in Kerala warns against misusing social media

February 29, 2024 11:01 am | Updated 11:02 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Using social media to spread false information about matters related to the upcoming Lok Sabha polls will invite strong action, Chief Electoral Officer (Kerala) Sanjay Kaul said on Wednesday.

Mr. Kaul was addressing District Collectors in connection with the arrangements for the smooth conduct of the elections. Arrangements have been made to monitor social media for misleading information and report it.

The training sessions for election officials have entered the final phase. Steps have also been taken to ensure that the model code of conduct is complied with once the election notification is out, Mr. Kaul said.

Efforts to generate voter awareness under the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme is also under way in the State.

