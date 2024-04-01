Lok Sabha elections: Congress will discuss support offered by SDPI, says M.M. Hassan

April 01, 2024 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - KOCHI

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) acting president M.M. Hassan has said that Congress will hold parleys on whether to accept the support offered by Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) to United Democratic Front in the Lok Sabha elections.

We have not held discussions with the SDPI seeking its support, he said at a meet-the-press programme organised by the Ernakulam Press Club here on April 1 (Monday) in connection with the Lok Sabha election. Mr. Hassan refused to comment when asked whether SDPI was a communal party.

The KPCC president in-charge alleged that there was a tacit understanding between Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala. Both the parties are trying to widen their partnership. The photographs of leaders of Janata Dal (S) and its Minister in the LDF government in Kerala, which appeared in the poster of an National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate in Karnataka, were part of this unholy alliance, he alleged.

Mr. Hassan criticised LDF’s position against the candidature of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad. He is contesting in his sitting seat. It was not fair on the part of the Communist Party of India to field its national leader against him, he said.

Mr. Hassan said that the mega rally organised by INDIA bloc at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi on March 31 had eroded the over-confidence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP of making it big in this election. The INDIA alliance will win the Lok Sabha election with around 300 seats, he said.

In Kerala, the election will turn into a befitting reply to the corrupt Left front government, he alleged.