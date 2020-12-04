Livelihood issues will be focus of polls: Baby

‘Results will be a huge blow for Opposition fronts’

Calling the upcoming local body elections a contest between the Left Democratic Front's politics of development and the rumour-mongering of the United Democratic Front and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), CPI(M) Polit Bureau member M.A. Baby has expressed confidence that the results will be a huge blow for the Opposition fronts.

Addressing a meet-the-press programme organised by the Kesari Memorial Journalist Trust here on Friday, he said that livelihood issues and the government's efforts in improving the basic infrastructure would be the focus of the polls.

“One need only to look at how well the State government handled COVID-19 situation. I, as a COVID-19 survivor, have first-hand experience of the government’s efforts. Never in our history have any government undertaken so many developmental projects as the present one. As many as 19 lakh more people are now getting higher amount of welfare pension. But the Oposition is indulging in rumours and baseless allegations,” Mr. Baby said.

Accusing the UDF leadership, including the Indian Union Muslim League of going soft on the BJP, he said the Congress did not even mention a word against the Modi government in their manifesto.

“The UDF has realised which way the wind is blowing, after the LDF made gains in the byelections and parties from their front joined the LDF. They have now begun building alliances with parties such as the SDPI and the Welfare Party. They also have an understanding with the NDA,” he said.

On the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (VACB) raid on Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE) offices, he said it was part of routine raids which happened across various departments. The LDF had given full independence to the Vigilance and would not use its officers politically. He said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was often used as a tool to target Opposition MLAs ahead of pulling down governments in north India. However, in Kerala, the agency was indulging in a campaign to tarnish the LDF government.