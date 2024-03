March 10, 2024 09:53 am | Updated 09:54 am IST - Kozhikode

A live concert of multi-percussionist composer and performer Rishiraj Kulkarni will be held at the Municipal Park in Vadakara at 6.30 p.m. on March 12. This is the last concert being held as part of his all-India tour. He will be joined by Giri Gagan, flautist and Dhrupad singer. The event is being organised by Bodhi Vadakara. Entry is free for all.