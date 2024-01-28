Literature a strong medium to unite society: CM 

January 28, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Thrissur

Literature is the strongest medium that will unite human beings. The International Literature Festival of Kerala will be a celebration of humanity, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijyan has said.

He was virtually inaugurating the seven-day International Literature Festival of Kerala (ILFK) that opened at Kerala Sahitya Akademi here on Sunday with the theme ‘Literature, culture and progress’. The festival has been organised by the Kerala Sahitya Akademi in association with the State Cultural department.

“The festival is meant for the cultural renaissance of society. It has been represented by world, Indian and regional writers. Poets from war-toned Palestine and conflict-zone of Manipur are participating in the festival to share their pains and concerns. Literature has acted like a medicine at times when the world went through conflicts. The festival will set a new page in the Kerala’s literary world,” he said.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan, who presided over the function, released the festival bulletin. Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu released the festival book.

Around 500 writers, critics and social activists will attend the 100-odd sessions, which will be held at four venues on the Akademi campus and Thrissur Town Hall in the coming days. A book festival with participation of 100-odd publishers is also under way at Town Hall.

Addressing the function, actor-activist Prakash Raj said, “Many people asked me, is it right to waste money to hold such a literature festival when there is lot of poverty in society?”

“It’s not only right but is a necessity. We talk about the hunger of the body. But we need to address the hunger of the soul and thoughts,’ he said.

“Art shows the mirror to us about what we have lost. Art and literature give people dignity and voice to question. It is necessary to celebrate arts, different thought processes and empowerment of humanity. Let us discuss Palestine and Manipur here,” he said.

Speaking at the function, eminent poet Ashok Vajpayee said the job of literature is to remind us that even under the most impossible conditions, it is possible to remain humane.

Writer-activist Sarah Joseph said that we “need to celebrate our Constitution in literature festivals as we have been going through a period where the onslaught of power is strong.”

Singer-activist T.M. Krishna, who delivered a talk on ‘Music and people’, spoke about various forms of discriminations in the name of class and status in the world of music. A music concert by Mr. Krishna followed.