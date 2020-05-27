Liquor sales to resume today

Consumers in Kerala can purchase legal liquor from Thursday. They can place their orders in advance through the smartphone-based liquor purchase application, BevQ.

The application is calibrated to receive and process orders from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day, except on dry days and Sundays.

The virtual queue system will assign individual buyers a specific time to collect the liquor as takeaways from the nearest liquor store, bar, or beer and wine parlour of their choice.

Bevco price

Customers can purchase liquor at the maximum retail price fixed by the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco), the State-owned liquor monopoly.

As many as 301 liquor stores, 576 bars and 291 beer and wine parlours have spruced up their premises to receive customers from 9 a.m. The establishments will shut shop at 5 p.m.

Excise Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan said the businesses could sell liquor only to those who notify their demand in advance through the application. Others will be turned back. So will be buyers who arrive early or late to pick up their order.

Strict guidelines

Not more than five persons will be allowed in front of liquor stores or bars at a time. Buyers have to wear masks mandatorily. No tight lines or crowding will be allowed.

Consumers can purchase liquor only once in four days. An individual can buy only up to three litres at a time. The government has banned on-premise consumption of alcohol.

The managements have to ensure that physical distancing norms are followed on their premises.

Employees have to wear mask and gloves, provide hand sanitisers for the public and disinfect the sales counter frequently.

Temporary measure

Mr. Ramakrishnan said the measure was temporary and the government would withdraw the retail permits allowed to bars once the pandemic threat receded.

He said the government has allowed private clubs to sell liquor to their members. The State would issue the necessary orders soon.

Mr. Ramakrishnan denied the allegation of the Opposition that the government had favoured an “inexperienced” start-up to develop the application. He said the tendering and selection process was transparent and the government had nothing to hide.

Denies charge

Mr. Ramakrishnan also denied that the government had opened the door for the firm to make outsize profits. He said the 50 paise charge on every executed liquor purchase order was for meeting the rent charge by cloud and mobile phone service providers.