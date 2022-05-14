Excise Minister M.V. Govindan has indicated that liquor prices may go up due to the hike in price and scarcity of rectified spirit which is used in its manufacture.

Speaking at a press conference here on Saturday, he said that no policy decision had been taken yet on liquor prices, but the constant increase in the price of spirit could make a hike inevitable.

He specifically spoke on the manufacturing of Jawan run, produced at the Travancore Sugars and Chemicals, a public sector undertaking. The shortage of spirit had prevented the company from stepping up the production of Jawan rum, one of the most sought after brands due to its comparatively low cost. The Kerala State Beverages Corporation (BEVCO) had earlier this year proposed the government to increase its production.

Mr. Govindan said that most companies would struggle to supply liquor if the spirit price hike continued in the same vein. The spirit shortage had affected the functioning of distilleries, as much of the required stock was brought in from outside the State.