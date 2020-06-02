Kerala

Linking Edamalakkudy to e-learning

Connectivity issues and remoteness are challenges to be tackled

To implement the e-learning system in Edamalakkudy grama panchayat, the village inside Munnar forest division where mobile connectivity is far and few, implementing the e-learning division is a formidable task.

An official at the grama panchayat camp office at Devikulam told The Hindu that as of now there was no facility for the system at Edamalakkudy. The headmaster of the only lower primary school there has been deputed to handle the facility, the expenses of which the panchayat will bear.

It, however, is a question how the system will work in a remote are such as Edamalakkudy. There are several such areas where communication is a challenge.

Amiable ambience of a school and presence of teacher who could inspire and motivate are the driving forces of education in remote areas where students at times walk distances to reach schools, according to Mariyappan, a local resident.

This is the reason why educational moves such as the model residential schools (MRS) proved successful in the region which allow students after lower primary school to stay in the schools and study till Class 12.

“The MRS was an effective way of giving education to tribal students. There were many from the MRS who went for higher education,” says Mariyappan.

In such a milieu, how far e-learning modules would workout cannot be predicted, he adds.

A teacher at a Tamil Medium school in Munnar says, as for Tamil medium students, no facility has been put in place so far except a suggestion to download learning modules from Youtube. How far this will go will be known in a few days time, he says. Devikulam, Peerumade and Udumbanchola taluks in the district have many Tamil medium students.

However, the Eduction Department is confident that the e-learning issues in remote areas will be tackled well. Just that it will take some more time to make it work effectively, an official said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 2, 2020 6:19:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/linking-edamalakkudy-to-e-learning/article31731764.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY