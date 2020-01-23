Lightning strike by private bus employees

A lightning strike by private bus operators here on Thursday, in protest against the alleged attack on a bus conductor by police officers, left thousands of passengers in the lurch.
According to bus employees, police officers at the Punnapra police station manhandled and beaten Aslam, a conductor of a private bus operating in Erattakulangara-Mannancherry route the other day.
Sources said that the conductor had denied concession to a student who is a daughter of a police officer. The police later summoned the conductor to the station and subjected him to torture, they alleged. The conductor sustained injuries and was admitted to the general hospital in Alappuzha.
