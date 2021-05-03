Lifeline for Xavier Chittilappailly in Wadakkanchery seat

Setback for Anil Akkara and the UDF

The United Democratic Front (UDF) lost its sitting seat in Wadakkanchery constituency in a tough battle fought between two young leaders over the controversial LIFE ((Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment) Mission project.

When the battle cost Anil Akkara, the UDF candidate, his sitting seat, the constituency gave lifeline to Xavier Chittilappilly of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), a first timer in Assembly elections.

Mr. Chittilappilly won with a majority of 15,168 votes.

The controversial LIFE Mission Project was the key political issue highlighted by both the UDF and the LDF throughout the election campaign. As epicenter of the LIFE Mission housing project controversy, the election here was a mercury test for both the UDF and the LDF.

Corruption

When the UDF alleged huge corruption in the project, the LDF accused the opposition, especially sitting MLA Anil Akkara, of scuttling the housing project for the poor.

Mr. Akkara has been the arch rival of the entire LDF camp in the State ever since he raised corruption allegations against the LIFE Mission project.

This must have consolidated the LDF vote share. “The verdict was a fitting reply to the UDF by the people for scuttling the development projects allotted to the constituency by creating unnecessary controversies,” said Mr. Chittilappilly.

How can you expect people to support the UDF, when it openly declared to suspend the development projects, including LIFE Mission that offers safe shelter for hundreds, if it comes into power? he asked.

It was a narrow escape for the UDF at Wadakkanchery in the 2016 Assembly election, when Anil Akkara won the seat for 43 votes against Mary Thomas of the CPI(M).

The constituency is known for giving shock for many big wigs even earlier. In the 2004 by-election, constituency drew attention when the then Electricity Minister K. Muraleedharan lost to A.C. Moideen of the CPI(M), then a newcomer.