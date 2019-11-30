Life sentence for murdering wife

The Alappuzha Additional District and Sessions Court III on Saturday sentenced Sandeep, alias Salman, 37, to rigorous imprisonment for life for murdering his wife.

Judge P.N. Seetha ordered the convict to pay a compensation of ₹1.25 lakh, of which ₹1 lakh will be given to the child of the couple.

The prosecution case was that Sabitha of Ali Manzil, Ambalappuzha, was killed by her husband following a property dispute on March 7, 2017.

On Friday, the court found Salman guilty under Sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 326 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code.

As per the judgment, he is sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for life and to pay a fine of ₹1 lakh for the offence under Section 302 of the IPC. If he failed to pay the fine, he will have to serve rigorous imprisonment for one year. He was also sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 10 years and a fine of ₹25,000 under Section 326 of the IPC. In default of fine, the convict will serve rigorous imprisonment for six months. The sentences will run concurrently, the judgement reads. The court also observed that the child was entitled to compensation under Section 357-A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). It has directed the District Legal Services Authority to assess the eligibility of the dependent and for ascertaining the quantum of compensation to be awarded. Additional Public Prosecutor P. P. Geetha and P.P. Baiju appeared for the prosecution side.