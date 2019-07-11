LIFE Phase III: 85 complexes to be built

The government has redoubled its efforts to complete the construction of 85 residential building complexes by October 2020 in the third phase of the LIFE Mission to provide housing for the homeless and the landless.

The first of the building complexes has been handed over to 217 beneficiary families in Adimaly, Idukki, and administrative sanction has been accorded for 70 complexes. The government has also approved the construction of two apartment buildings for tsunami victims.

An official press note on Wednesday quoting U.V. Jose, Chief Executive Officer, LIFE Mission, said the work on 14 residential buildings had begun under the Care Home scheme of the Cooperation Department. The consultants for the Life Mission project had been identified and the technical committee would meet next week prior to the bidding process, Mr. Jose said.

The budget has allocated ₹355 crore for the total housing project and the government expects to complete the bidding process for 56 buildings this year.

A survey conducted by the mission in 2017 had identified 3,37,416 landless and homeless persons across the State. Panchayats would soon be equipped with the software to identify eligible beneficiaries.

The press note said 23,608 houses had been completed in the second phase of the LIFE Mission project.