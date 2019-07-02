LIFE Mission: 2,200 houses completed

Construction of 2,200 houses have been completed in the second phase of the Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment (LIFE) Mission in the district.

In the second phase of the project, houses are constructed for those who own land, but are homeless.

Officials said 8,766 houses would be constructed in the second phase of the LIFE Mission. The houses were being constructed under the aegis of the respective grama panchayats and each beneficiary was entitled to ₹4 lakh.

Earlier, grama panchayats and block panchayats in the district and the Alappuzha district panchayat had earmarked 20% of their Plan funds for construction of houses. Apart from this, each beneficiary was eligible to receive an amount of ₹2.20 lakh from HUDCO and the State government’s share of ₹1 lakh.

“Of the loan taken from HUDCO, ₹145 crore has so far been distributed to beneficiaries in the district. Besides, a sum of ₹22 crore has been distributed as the State government’s share,” said an official.

The authorities have identified 10,633 beneficiaries eligible for financial assistance in the second phase of the project. However, only 8,766 have submitted relevant documents with grama panchayats.

Till July 15

“Those persons who failed to produce documents can submit the same till July 15. Persons whose land has been included in the databank and coastal regulation zones should immediately submit applications at the respective grama panchayats to avail themselves of benefits of the project,” the official added.

In the first phase of the project in the district, 2,674 of the total 2,837 houses have been completed. So far, 4,874 houses have been completed in the first two phases of the project.

In the third phase, 19,365 landless and homeless families will be provided houses.

“We have identified 10 plots for construction of houses. Of this, construction of houses at Alappuzha, Paravoor, Thazhakara, Mannanchery, and Pallipad will commence soon,” the official added.