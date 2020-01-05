Legacy of Indian culture in focus

It is foolishness to think that ‘Bharatheeya Samskruthi’ (Indian culture) means only Hindus, writer and former Chief Secretary K. Jayakumar has said.

Speaking at a seminar on ‘Bharatheeya Samskruthi’, organised in connection with 101st birthday celebrations of former Additional Director of State Education Department Chitran Naboodirippad, here on Sunday, he said ‘Bharathiya Samskrithi’ include all religions.

“Bhatrathiya Samskriti is the harmonious existence of all. We need to undergo an immediate cataract surgery for our culture. We do not have to neglect everything as old beliefs. Vedas and Upanishads are eternal search for truth. But modern intellectuals lack such quest,” he said.

Eminent writer of children’s books Sumangala (Leela Nambudirippad) inaugurated the seminar. Former speaker Therambil Ramakrishnan presided over the function.

Kathakali music

Kalamandalam Deemed University former Vice Chancellor K.G. Poulose, Kerala Sahitya Akademi former Secretary P.V. Krishnan Nair, writer Thalanad Chandrasekharan Nair, and Chitran Namboodirippad spoke.

A Kathakali padam kacheri by Deepa Palanad and Meera Rammohan followed the seminar.