Lectures, competitions mark second day of Tathva’22

A scene from  ‘Robowars’, a battle between robots, at Tathva’22 at NITC on Saturday. 

Lectures and competitions were held on the second day of Tathva’22, the annual techno-management fest at the National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C) on Saturday.

The day began with ‘Robowars’, a battle between robots, which enthralled the audience. Richard Stallman, founder of Free Software Foundation, delivered a lecture on ‘Injustices in the computing world’.

The other lectures dealt with the confluence of education and social media, problem-solving in the real world, sustainable blockchain technology and future, analysing marketing in the age of data-driven technology, and journey of entrepreneurship.

Events such as competitions on aircraft making titled ‘Albatross’, wiring/non-wiring bot making called ‘Accelerobotx’, and hovercraft creation titled ‘Hover Drive’ were also held. The day ended with a music show featuring singer Nakash Aziz, pop duo ‘Zephyrtone’, and band Thaikkudam Bridge.


