Learner’s licence test to go online soon

All those who have crossed 18 years of age in the State can secure learner’s driving licences online from next week. From the 50 questions on road signage and road safety to be tossed by the Motor Vehicles Department, one has to clear 30 questions. Once the candidate clears the test in 30 minutes, the result will be flashed on the screen. The candidate can take its printout and start learning driving.
The application can be submitted online by logging on to ‘Sarathi’. Documents such as photograph, proof of age, permanent address, and medical certificate can be uploaded. The fee can also be paid online.
The designated Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) or the Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector (AMVI) will verify the application and will forward the user name and password to the mobile phone of the applicant. The online test is expected to begin next week.
Four lakh pending
The initiative is the first step of the plan to make available all services online to the motorists in two months, says State Transport Commissioner M.R. Ajith Kumar. Monthly, one lakh people appear for learner’s licence in the Computer Aided Learners Licence centres. “Four lakh applications are pending for the last four months owing to the lockdown,” says Joint Transport Commissioner Rajeev Puthalath.
The 50 questions will be randomly picked by the computer and any number of applicants can appear for the test. The MVD is looking into whether the test can be conducted between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m.
