Leadership award for ISRO chairman

For S. Somanath’s contributions to India’s space programme

ISRO Chairman S. Somanath has been selected for the Trivandrum Management Association (TMA) Management Leadership Award 2022 for his contributions to India’s space programme and infusing a new dynamism in its futuristic projects.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will present the award to Mr. Somanath at the inaugural function of the annual management convention, TRIMA 2022, to be held here on June 10.

“We are extremely pleased to bestow the Leadership Award on Mr. Somanath, who has made sterling contributions to India’s space programme and charted out new visions for its futuristic programmes with social commitment. We feel humbled to present this award to the space luminary,” said TMA president Rajesh Jha.

The jury also declared M/s Elvicto Technologies for the TMA-ADANI Startup Award for its contribution to the realization of the objectives of a startup in Kerala.

“Elvicto Technologies has fulfilled its responsibilities through innovative technologies and solutions in the field of public parking space management and access control. The product developed by the company has found its impact in efficient handling of public parking spaces as well as employee parking needs of large corporates,” said the citation for the award.

In the category of TMA-KIMS Award for best paper presentation on ‘Trivandrum Mission 2030’, Adhirej JR Nair of CET School of Management was adjudged the winner. Akash S. and Ajeesh V. S of DC School of Management and Uttara Nair and Rahul A. of CET School of Management bagged the second prize.