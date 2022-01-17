Leaders express regret over mega Thiruvathira

Event held on Jan. 11 had drawn flak

The local leadership of the CPI(M) has reportedly expressed regret over organising the 'mega' Thiruvathira event at Parassala, ahead of the Thiruvananthapuram district conference of the CPI(M).

The event, held on January 11, had drawn flak for disregarding the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in the State and failing to respect the memory of Dheeraj Rajendran, the SFI activist stabbed to death at the Idukki Engineering College. The event attracted a police case for violation of COVID-19 norms and also drew criticism for the use of a song eulogising Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The general convener of the reception committee, addressing the delegates on Sunday, reportedly expressed regret over the incident on Sunday admitting that it was ill-timed.

Defending conferences

Meanwhile, CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Sunday defended the decision to hold the district conferences of the party.

Delaying the party conferences further would have impacted the democratic nature of the CPI(M), Mr. Balakrishnan said. He also urged party workers to actively assist health workers in tackling the pandemic.