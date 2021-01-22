LDF wins Thillankeri division

The LDF continue their winning streak by defeating the UDF candidate in the elections held in Thillankeri division of the district panchayat, on Friday.
Elections here had to be postponed following the death of an earlier UDF candidate Georgekutti Irumbukuzhi.
LDF candidate and CPI (M) district committee member Benoy Kurian won with a majority of 6980 votes. He defeated Linta James of the UDF.
A total of 64.45 % voters had cast their votes in the election. Off the total 32356 votes polled, Mr. Kurian received 18524 votes, while Ms. James managed to garner 11650 votes, followed by K. Jayaprakash of BJP, who got 1329 votes.
Thillankeri is currently the sitting seat of the UDF and the defeat is huge setback for the front which was expecting a win here by contesting Ms. James.
The LDF took the lead in all the panchayats. This is the first time the LDF has taken the lead in Ayyankunnu panchayath, a UDF-influenced area.
With this win, the total strength of LDF has gone up in the district panchayat to 17 out of 24 seats.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath