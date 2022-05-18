LDF, UDF share 1 seat each in local body bypolls
The Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) won one seat each in the local body byelections held in the district, the results of which were announced on Wednesday.
The LDF retained the Manackad ward of the Bharanikavu block panchayat. K.V. Abhilashkumar of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) defeated his nearest rival Suhair Vallikunnam of the Congress by a margin of 633 votes.
The UDF retained the Perunthuruth ward of the Mannancherry grama panchayat. Congress candidate M.V. Sunilkumar defeated his nearest rival Sanoop Kunjumon of the Communist Party of India by a margin of 134 votes.
