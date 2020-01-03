LDF to take out anti-CAA rally in Kannur on January 13

The district committee of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) has decided to organise a massive rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Thalassery on January 13.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other LDF leaders would attend the rally, statement issued here on Thursday said. The committee also decided to organise a human chain on January 26 as a precursor to the two vehicle rallies in the district. The northern regional vehicle rally led by M.V. Jayarajan will begin on January 17 from Pullingome and will conclude in Kannur city on January 22. The southern regional rally led by Advocate Santosh Kumar will begin from Kolayad.

The committee also decided to set up over 100 reception centres.