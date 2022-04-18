LDF loses power in Koppam panchayat

Lone BJP member violates party whip to support UDF’s no-trust motion

Lone BJP member violates party whip to support UDF’s no-trust motion

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) lost power in Koppam grama panchayat when the lone BJP member supported a no-trust motion moved by the United Democratic Front (UDF) on Monday.

The UDF’s no-confidence motion against panchayat president T. Unnikrishnan of the LDF won with the support of the BJP member A.P. Abhilash. The UDF and the LDF have eight members each in the 17-member panchayat council. Mr. Unnikrishnan had become president through a draw of lots.

BJP member Abhilash voted for the UDF motion violating the party’s whip. BJP district president K.M. Haridas suspended Mr. Abhilash for violating the party whip. He also disbanded the BJP’s Koppam panchayat committee for working against the party’s stand.