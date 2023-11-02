HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

LDF, CPI(M) polarising society to garner votes: Surendran

November 02, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran has accused the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government of communally polarising society to cover up the financial crisis and lack of development in Kerala.

He told the media on Thursday that both the party and the government were supporting the Palestinian people against the backdrop of the ongoing war in Gaza in a bid to garner votes in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Referring to former Hamas leader Khaled Mashal addressing an event organised by the Solidarity Youth Movement at Malappuram, Mr. Surendran alleged that nowhere else in the country had a Hamas representative been given a chance to do so. No action had been taken against anyone in connection with the event. The government, however, booked Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar who questioned it, claimed Mr. Surendran.

The BJP leader alleged that development works had come to a halt in the State. The government had not been granting funds for releasing wages to labourers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. Similar was the case with the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme, the noon meal scheme in schools, and subsidy for rice growers under the paddy procurement scheme. Local bodies were not being given funds.

Mr. Surendran claimed that Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal was not taking any steps to recover ₹70,000 crore as tax dues from big corporates. He also alleged that ₹28 crore was being splurged on the Keraleeyam event in the State capital to cover up the financial crisis.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.